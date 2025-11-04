BP (NYSE:BP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

BP (NYSE:BPGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13, reports. The firm had revenue of $48.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. BP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. BP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $35.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15.

Several research firms recently commented on BP. TD Cowen boosted their price target on BP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. DZ Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Melius started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Santander raised shares of BP to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in BP by 7.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 3.3% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

