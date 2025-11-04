Huntington National Bank Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $76,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $71,829,000 after buying an additional 91,313 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 206,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,188,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,970 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $296.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Melius initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

