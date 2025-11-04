C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys 7,954 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 104.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $284.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $291.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,442 shares of company stock worth $51,200,307. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

