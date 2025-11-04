Meridian Management Co. Purchases 3,528 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 60.0% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 58.7% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 121.3% in the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 222,442 shares of company stock worth $51,200,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on GOOG
Alphabet Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $284.12 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $291.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.