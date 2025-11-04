Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Acquires 7,892 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,938 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. KDT Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the first quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total value of $574,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,024,076.30. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,385,933 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $261.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $248.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.25. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

