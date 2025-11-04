iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO Shares Acquired by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 901,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $257,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of IWO opened at $328.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.19 and a twelve month high of $337.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.56 and a 200-day moving average of $293.94.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

