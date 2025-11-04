Clarity Wealth Development LLC Sells 321 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Clarity Wealth Development LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.8% of Clarity Wealth Development LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clarity Wealth Development LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after acquiring an additional 451,169 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,089,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,377,000 after buying an additional 1,486,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,309,000 after buying an additional 269,131 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after buying an additional 480,314 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,329,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,848,000 after buying an additional 99,758 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $215.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.09. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $220.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

