Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,046,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461,169 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.22% of Johnson Controls International worth $849,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after buying an additional 46,459 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 112,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 297,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JCI opened at $113.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.38. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $116.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.41.

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

