Short Interest in Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF) Declines By 28.9%

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 180,400 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the September 30th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Hall Long WALE REIT stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX: CHC).

