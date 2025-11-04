Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of EFR opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $13.38.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

