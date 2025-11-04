Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of EFR opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $13.38.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile
