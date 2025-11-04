Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Update

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 503,000 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the September 30th total of 750,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,204,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,204,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research cut Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Cresco Labs Trading Down 4.1%

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $412.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $163.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

