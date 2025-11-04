CRH (CRH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 TU results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect CRH to post earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $10.1510 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 TU earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect CRH to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRH opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. CRH has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $121.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 1,835.3% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CRH during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CRH by 58.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CRH during the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRH. Vertical Research raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

