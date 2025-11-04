BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BUI opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 91.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

