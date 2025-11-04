Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) Stock

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $144.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HIG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.14.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HIG

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

HIG stock opened at $124.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.32. The Hartford Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $104.93 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,344. The trade was a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Insurance Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.