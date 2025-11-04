The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $198.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on THG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities set a $205.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $170.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.44. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $145.17 and a 52-week high of $186.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 563.1% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 39.1% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

