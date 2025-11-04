Bank OZK (OZK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/1/2025 – Bank OZK was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/30/2025 – Bank OZK had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/28/2025 – Bank OZK had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Bank OZK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/20/2025 – Bank OZK had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Bank OZK had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/29/2025 – Bank OZK had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Bank OZK had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Bank OZK had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – Bank OZK is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2025 – Bank OZK was given a new $67.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc..

9/24/2025 – Bank OZK is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

