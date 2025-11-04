Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post earnings of ($0.65) per share and revenue of $543.7670 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $550.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $35 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMR opened at $181.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.83 and a beta of 0.89. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $97.41 and a 1-year high of $255.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.98.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.84, for a total transaction of $1,942,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,478.32. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Joshua Todd Munsey sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $335,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,162. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 55.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 14.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 44.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

