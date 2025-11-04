Q32 Bio (QTTB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Q32 Bio to post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.36. On average, analysts expect Q32 Bio to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ QTTB opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. Q32 Bio has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $51.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTTB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Q32 Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Q32 Bio by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Q32 Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QTTB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Q32 Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Q32 Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

