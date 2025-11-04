Milestone Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,323 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $904,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after buying an additional 12,775,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $501,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $482,509,000 after buying an additional 5,622,672 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $74.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $293.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.48.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

