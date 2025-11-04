22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($16.79) by $15.73, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 344.13% and a negative net margin of 80.22%.

22nd Century Group Trading Up 2.6%

22nd Century Group stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.95. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $394.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About 22nd Century Group

(Get Free Report)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.