American Capital Advisory LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.