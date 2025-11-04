89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.8125.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETNB shares. Wall Street Zen cut 89BIO to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research cut 89BIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on 89BIO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright cut 89BIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get 89BIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on 89BIO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89BIO

89BIO Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 89BIO by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 89BIO by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 17,778 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 89BIO by 193,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 21,336 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of 89BIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,127,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 89BIO by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. 89BIO has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 15.19, a current ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 89BIO will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

89BIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.