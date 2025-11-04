Milestone Asset Management LLC Sells 9,962 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Milestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,628 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,962 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 54.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NIKE from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research raised NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.21.

NIKE Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NKE opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.46.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.05%.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

