Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Position Boosted by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 15.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,284,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Booking by 12.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 20.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,030.55 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,096.23 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5,367.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5,402.40. The company has a market capitalization of $162.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $83.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the sale, the director owned 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total value of $3,213,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,162,642.46. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,680.00 to $5,620.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $6,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,121.23.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

