Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.69), Zacks reports. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. Orthofix Medical updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.89. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

Institutional Trading of Orthofix Medical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,721,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,497,000 after buying an additional 26,769 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 34.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,340,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after purchasing an additional 858,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 659.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 596,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 15.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 179.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 163,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 104,778 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OFIX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

