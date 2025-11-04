Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $630,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.24.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE PFE opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $140.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

