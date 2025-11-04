The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The Ensign Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.480-6.540 EPS.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $183.88 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $118.73 and a 52-week high of $188.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.06, for a total transaction of $120,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,567.12. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,558,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,961,000 after buying an additional 199,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 499,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,087,000 after buying an additional 74,019 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 330,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,942,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 294,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after buying an additional 22,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 161,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

