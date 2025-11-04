Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.640-1.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $970.0 million-$980.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $958.6 million. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.500-5.500 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of KTB stock opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.18. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 68.76% and a net margin of 9.48%.The firm had revenue of $853.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.640 EPS. Analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. Wall Street Zen raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $118.00 target price on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 118.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth $205,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $278,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $341,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

See Also

