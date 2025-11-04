Critical Analysis: Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR) and EQT (NYSE:EQT)

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) and EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Mach Natural Resources has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Mach Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 87.8% of Mach Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of EQT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mach Natural Resources $1.01 billion 1.43 $185.18 million $1.94 6.28 EQT $7.89 billion 4.42 $230.58 million $2.92 19.14

This table compares Mach Natural Resources and EQT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than Mach Natural Resources. Mach Natural Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mach Natural Resources and EQT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mach Natural Resources 1 1 4 2 2.88 EQT 0 7 18 0 2.72

Mach Natural Resources currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.73%. EQT has a consensus target price of $63.52, indicating a potential upside of 13.65%. Given Mach Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mach Natural Resources is more favorable than EQT.

Profitability

This table compares Mach Natural Resources and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mach Natural Resources 20.83% 23.23% 13.02% EQT 22.59% 6.88% 4.32%

Dividends

Mach Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Mach Natural Resources pays out 78.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EQT pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mach Natural Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and EQT has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

EQT beats Mach Natural Resources on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mach Natural Resources

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services. The company was formerly known as Equitable Resources Inc. and changed its name to EQT Corporation in February 2009. EQT Corporation was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

