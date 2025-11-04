Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) versus AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Financial Contrast

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Free Report) and AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Land Securities Group and AMREP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Land Securities Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 AMREP 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of AMREP shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of AMREP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A AMREP 27.54% 10.35% 10.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Land Securities Group and AMREP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Land Securities Group and AMREP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Land Securities Group $1.07 billion 5.90 $505.26 million N/A N/A AMREP $48.45 million 2.36 $12.72 million $2.48 8.69

Land Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than AMREP.

Risk & Volatility

Land Securities Group has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMREP has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMREP beats Land Securities Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado. Further, the company focuses on selling single-family detached homes and attached homes. As of April 30, 2023, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico. The company owns an approximately 160-acre property in Brighton, Colorado. AMREP Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, Pennsylvania.

