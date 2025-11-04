AT&T Inc. $T Position Raised by Elyxium Wealth LLC

Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 64,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.8% during the second quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 13,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank set a $30.25 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $175.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

