Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 1,684 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Dillon & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 99.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,494,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after buying an additional 1,738,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $134,192,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,474,000 after buying an additional 737,542 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 117.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,217,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,512,000 after buying an additional 657,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 25.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,844,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,919,000 after buying an additional 581,410 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Paychex Stock Down 1.6%

PAYX opened at $115.11 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.47 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day moving average of $141.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.08%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

