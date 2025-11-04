Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.0833.
BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $6,471,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $402,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $1,939,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $598,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boyd Gaming Stock Up 2.1%
Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $58.94 and a 12-month high of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.74.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 46.02%.The firm had revenue of $707.32 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.15%.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.
