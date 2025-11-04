Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYDGet Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.0833.

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,130,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,046,689 shares in the company, valued at $89,188,369.69. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Boyd sold 9,774 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $797,656.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,492.68. This trade represents a 39.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 353,035 shares of company stock valued at $29,941,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $6,471,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $402,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $1,939,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $598,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $58.94 and a 12-month high of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.74.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 46.02%.The firm had revenue of $707.32 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.15%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

