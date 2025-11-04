CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.5833.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research lowered CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. CommScope has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 17.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

