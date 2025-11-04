Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,321 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.4% of McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $538,430,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $345,245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 99.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $677,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 133.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $426,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719,274 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Intel by 86.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,705,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $508,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523,590 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $41.10 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intel from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $172.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,953.95 and a beta of 1.33. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

