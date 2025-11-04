SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 6.4% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $12,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $473.47 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $480.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $462.95 and a 200-day moving average of $441.80.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

