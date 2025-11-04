Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSE NAC opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Amazon vs. Apple: Which Mag 7 Is the Better Buy?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is Starbucks Quietly Setting Up for a Major 2026 Comeback?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.