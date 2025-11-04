Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NAC opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

