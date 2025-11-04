Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $222.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.84 and its 200-day moving average is $327.68. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $437.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.32). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,231,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,203,000 after acquiring an additional 39,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,486,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,669,000 after purchasing an additional 198,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $1,145,387,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,595,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,800,000 after purchasing an additional 41,206 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,331,000 after buying an additional 806,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

