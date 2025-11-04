Washburn Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 0.7% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM stock opened at $253.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $240.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.84.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

