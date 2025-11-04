BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

NYSE MVF opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

