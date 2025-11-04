BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance
NYSE MVF opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund
