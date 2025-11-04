ADG Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 4,613 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

ADG Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 9.4% of ADG Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,781,000 after acquiring an additional 922,557 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,324.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,133,000 after buying an additional 786,127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,806,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,199,000 after buying an additional 356,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,545,000 after buying an additional 328,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $208.50 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $211.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.31.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

