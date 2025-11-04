Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $8.29.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

