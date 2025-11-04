ADG Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

ADG Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 0.4% of ADG Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $473.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $462.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.80. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $366.32 and a fifty-two week high of $480.39. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

