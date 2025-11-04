AON (NYSE:AON) Given New $410.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $428.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.29.

Shares of AON opened at $339.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. AON has a one year low of $323.73 and a one year high of $412.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.07 and its 200-day moving average is $358.28.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AON by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,289,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,238,569,000 after purchasing an additional 511,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,961,000 after acquiring an additional 173,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AON by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,715,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,818,000 after acquiring an additional 207,690 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 318.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,706,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,715,000 after purchasing an additional 316,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

