Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Midland States Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Midland States Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $343.41 million, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

