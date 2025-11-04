BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MIY opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.