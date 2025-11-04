BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance
NYSE:MIY opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $12.09.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
