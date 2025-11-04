Rareview Capital LLC Purchases 31,553 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Rareview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 8.2% of Rareview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rareview Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,389,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,961,000 after purchasing an additional 191,980 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,987,000 after buying an additional 650,315 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,535,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,534,000 after buying an additional 585,201 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,072,000 after buying an additional 1,092,381 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,486,000 after buying an additional 329,728 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.61.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

