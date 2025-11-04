SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB Stake Boosted by Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.

Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of SPSB opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

