Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $584,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,832,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,454,000 after acquiring an additional 129,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $254.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

