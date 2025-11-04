Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $378.29 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $399.96 and its 200 day moving average is $381.04. The firm has a market cap of $376.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

